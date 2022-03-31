Las Vegas F1 Night Race Confirmed for 2023. Here’s the Track Map

It's official, Formula 1 will hold a third race in the United States starting next year, and it will take place in Vegas, baby. F1 and Liberty Media confirmed Wednesday night that a deal had been reached with city officials and promoters, green-lighting the event starting in November 2023. While no exact dates were divulged, it's likely that the new American race will take place between the Mexican and Brazilian Grand Prix, meaning a very early November date is likely. Not doing so would place the race too close to Thanksgiving in the U.S., sandwiching it between Brazil and Abu Dhabi. Of course, these are my own projections and they're solely based on the 2021 calendar. What F1 did divulge, however, is that it will be a night race and it will take place on a Saturday, not a Sunday. The track layout will measure 3.8 miles from start to finish and feature 14 corners of various designs, including high-speed and one chicane.

F1

The design will reportedly allow F1 cars to reach speeds of over 212 mph, and while no other details were provided, the press release mentioned a race distance of 50 laps. That means a 190-mile race distance, which will likely take up every minute of the two-hour time limit set by the FIA. One of the renderings shared by Liberty Media shows the track layout making its way through the famous Vegas Strip, before coming back around and weaving in and out of famous landmarks such as the Bellagio Hotel, The Venetian, Treasure Island, and more. “This is an incredible moment for F1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sportwith a third race in the U.S.," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. "Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

F1