Gordon Murray Could Race McLaren F1 Successor T.50 in Le Mans Hypercar Class

Legendary automotive engineer Gordon Murray has reportedly confirmed that he is in talks with organizers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to enter his upcoming T.50 hypercar in the race. The Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire made the announcement recently at an event hosted by Motor Sport Magazine.

Billed as the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 (another Gordon Murray creation), the T.50 will be a limited-production hypercar designed to have what Murray calls "the purest, most rewarding driving experience of any supercar ever built." Every molecule of the T.50 will be built from the lightest materials available, from carbon fiber to titanium, magnesium, and aluminum. These materials will feature heavily in its 3.9-liter Cosworth V-12, which will rev to over 12,000 rpm and generate more than 700 horsepower for use at the rear wheels.