Formula 1 Adopts Women-Only 'W Series' for Support Races in 2021
Making up for the Saudi Arabian GP much?
Conceived as a way to give women a leg up through the junior ranks of motorsport, the women-only Formula 3 category W Series has been the subject of dispute since day one. Its critics haven't exclusively been jealous men, either; women with established racing careers such as Pippa Mann and Tatiana Calderon have scorned the series as a "step backward." In spite of this, though, the seemingly controversy-keen Formula 1 aligned itself with the series, announcing Thursday that W Series will run among its support categories starting in 2021.
F1 declared W Series will become a staple of its support categories, which include the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Ferrari Challenge, "for 2021 and beyond," signaling years of W Series support races to come. 2021's calendar of up to 23 Grands Prix will feature eight such support events.
Which races will host W Series have yet to be announced, though F1 could theoretically use the category as a shield to deflect criticism stemming from its addition of Saudi Arabia to the 2021 race calendar.
Campaigning W Series there and in other countries that deny women the rights it grants men could silence western critics, though it would come at the cost of provoking conservative locals, something that F1 seems unwilling to do. Under the ownership of Liberty Media, F1 has embraced its status as a mass entertainment product more than ever, and that has meant cozying up to wealth, irrespective of where it comes from.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDAll-Female 'W' Racing Series: The Good, the Bad, and the UglyUntil the pool of candidates grows or the female equivalent of Lance Stroll turns up, things won’t change much for women in motorsports.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Formula 1 Schedule Returns to Normal With 23-Race Season Starting in MarchIt might be too soon to bet on "normalcy," but that's what F1 has done anyway.READ NOW
- RELATEDJessi Combs Named 'Fastest Woman on Earth' Posthumously by Guinness World RecordsHer final record-setting speed was rated at 522.783 mph.READ NOW