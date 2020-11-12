Formula 1 Adopts Women-Only 'W Series' for Support Races in 2021

Conceived as a way to give women a leg up through the junior ranks of motorsport, the women-only Formula 3 category W Series has been the subject of dispute since day one. Its critics haven't exclusively been jealous men, either; women with established racing careers such as Pippa Mann and Tatiana Calderon have scorned the series as a "step backward." In spite of this, though, the seemingly controversy-keen Formula 1 aligned itself with the series, announcing Thursday that W Series will run among its support categories starting in 2021.

F1 declared W Series will become a staple of its support categories, which include the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Ferrari Challenge, "for 2021 and beyond," signaling years of W Series support races to come. 2021's calendar of up to 23 Grands Prix will feature eight such support events.