F1's Las Vegas Race Is Already Tangled in a Lawsuit

Last week, Formula 1 announced it's going back to Las Vegas in November 2023, to a flurry of excitement from normal people and outcry from a hardcore few who believe F1 should only race at Spa or Monza. You might think the main controversy would be Vegas becoming the 74th place to hold a grand prix race on a day that isn't Sunday, but it's actually a Vegas businessman and former politician saying he has a rightful contract to be the race promoter, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

An F1 race promoter is basically the business that runs the actual race and can be a really lucrative enterprise, especially if you're looking at selling crazy-priced hotel rooms and VIP suites in places like, say, Vegas. There's a fair amount of liability to it (you can find yourself strung up to contracts if there's some kinda force majeure like a global pandemic or whatever), which F1's typically happy to leave you in the lurch for them. It's also a way plenty of people have made a bunch of money out of races in the past.

So getting to be the promoter for the new Vegas race would be a big deal, and it turns out there are conflicting parties involved. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that F1's owners, Liberty Media, is suing a couple of guys in Vegas who claim they have the contract for the Las Vegas race already.

It dates back to 2013 when F1 was under its previous, monomaniacal ownership. Famously, Bernie Ecclestone negotiated every contract from broadcast to races himself, and there've been previous blurred understandings of exactly what had been agreed between a promoter and Ecclestone. A good example is back in 2012, when an argument between Ecclestone and the U.S. Grand Prix promoters threatened to halt the construction of COTA.