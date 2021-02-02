Formula 1: Rio de Janeiro's Attempt to Take Over Brazilian Grand Prix Falls Apart

Controversial plans to move the Brazilian Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro were shelved by officials today, with the project archived by the city and ruling itself out as a future venue. Sao Paulo, which has hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix for the past thirty years and despite legal issues and the wishes of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, will continue to host the race.

The Rio de Janeiro track was due to be newly built, with the enthusiastic blessing of President Bolsonaro, despite the fact there was an existing, disused circuit in the city in an abandoned Olympic park. However, Sao Paulo wasn't prepared to give it up easily.

The deal Interlagos had previously closed was for five years and the Grand Prix is believed to be very profitable to the region, as well as a beloved venue on the F1 calendar. The only slight hiccup with it is a substantial uptick in robberies targeting team personnel at the circuit which happened to coincide with the transfer of ownership of F1 from Bernie Ecclestone to Liberty Media which for legal reasons is no proof of causality.

The Rio de Janeiro bid, despite support from the president, lacked funding to make itself actually happen—Brazilian former F1 driver (and, he would like me to say, Formula E champion) Lucas di Grassi, from Sao Paulo, alleged that there was no financial backing for the Rio bid after today's shelving.

In a tweet in Brazilian Portuguese, Di Grassi said "As predicted, #Deodoro won't happen. It won't because it never would have.



Bolsonaro fell for the spiel, activists came in to save the forest ..



But it wasn't even that that did it.



They didn't have $ to make the circuit since the start. And it didn't make any sense. Great result in the end."