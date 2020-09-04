Ayrton Senna Miniseries Coming to Netflix in 2022

Having won the South American Kart Championship in 1977, Senna first came to Europe in 1978, only to make his big move to England in 1981 to chase a dream as an unlikely outsider. Following a few unplanned flights between England and Brazil, he ended up winning the British and European Formula Ford 2000 championships in 1982, only to continue against Martin Brundle in the British Formula Three Championship.

After experiencing how politics worked in the prominently European-focused series, he finally made his Formula 1 debut in front of a home audience at the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix in Rio de Janeiro, driving a Toleman TG184.

This early period, as well as plenty that we don't know about later in his life, will be covered by the eight Netflix episodes, which are still highly unlikely to include how Ayrton Senna once thrashed a Lada 1200 around an F1 circuit. Before the first Hungarian Grand Prix at the freshly built Hungaroring in 1986, Senna decided to take a local car for a spin to get familiar with the new track.

Having qualified first then, he finished in second place that August weekend in his Lotus-Renault behind fellow Brazilian Nelson Piquet in the Williams-Honda. In Hungary, they couldn't catch him in 1988, 1991 and 1992. On a grander scale of events, it continued on 1988, 1990 and 1991.

The series is set to premiere in 2022 on Netflix, so it looks like we still have a bit ways to go until we learn more about the racing icon.