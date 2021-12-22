Mick Schumacher Could Race for Ferrari F1 in 2022—Just Like His Father

Mick Schumacher didn't exactly have the best maiden Formula One season—then again, very few drivers do. Regardless of how extremely uncompetitive the Haas F1 cars were in 2021, the likable German managed to out-perform his teammate Nikita Mazepin and deliver respectable-enough results to maintain his image of F1's Next Big Thing. Said performance is already paying off dividends, as Schumacher has been confirmed as one of two Ferrari reserve drivers for 2022. And in the age of COVID, that could mean a potential Ferrari F1 debut as early as next year.

According to Racer, team principal Mattia Binotto shared his thoughts on his two reserve drivers for 2022. That short list consists of Schumacher and the recently-laid-off Antonio Giovinazzi, who will also be competing in Formula E next year. Due to Giovinazzi's commitments, the Italian will only be the active reserve driver for 12 races, with Schumacher filling in for the remaining 11 rounds of 2022.

“In terms of reserve drivers, obviously Antonio Giovinazzi will not drive in Formula 1 next year, but he will remain our reserve driver for 2022," Binotta said, as reported by Racer. "He will be our reserve driver for 12 races, which is compatible with his Formula E calendar, where he has decided to move, and (about) which we are happy, as that will keep him trained. And he will be available to our customer teams as well, both Haas and Alfa Sauber, so whenever he will be at the race track, he will be available to our customer teams."

“For our remaining 11 races, Mick will be reserve driver for Ferrari, which I think is a great (role). It’s his second season next year, he is a Ferrari driver coming from the academy, we’re very happy he can be part of the team as a reserve driver whenever that will be necessary–hopefully not," Binotto added.