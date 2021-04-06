The 2019 Formula 1 Car From Pierre Gasly's Podium Finish Is Already Up for Sale

Seeing recent Formula 1 cars come up for sale is a rarity, and for good reason. Not just because a Mercedes-AMG falling into the wrong hands could reveal sensitive secrets about the dominant outfit's design process, but because it's outright banned in F1's sporting regulations. Teams can't sell their current or previous three years' cars without the FIA's consent. For that reason, in particular, it comes as a surprise to see a 2019 F1 car hit the market, and not just any 2019 car, but the Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 in which Pierre Gasly wrapped up a personal redemption arc too fantastic for Hollywood.

Listed for sale on GPCars4Sale is STR14 chassis 04, whose ad outlines it as Alexander Albon's car from the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix onward. After Albon's midseason promotion to Red Bull Racing, STR14-04 became Gasly's penal drive, though good fortune seemed to stay with the car. While Albon struggled alongside Max Verstappen as Gasly had, the Frenchman reestablished his footing, and at that year's Brazilian GP clinched a race finish that might have saved his F1 career.