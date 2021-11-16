Ford, Purdue Cooling Patent Could Charge EVs As Fast As Gas Station Fill-Ups

Battery science is a pretty undeveloped field, which is why we're still using lithium-ion instead of ultra-efficient metal air or sodium chemistry. During the period when burning fuel to generate power was always the easiest option, there wasn't a motivation to make storage a priority and when it comes to EV charging, from infrastructure to materials and methods, we're in the absolute infancy of what might get done. This is why it's extremely cool to see Ford working with Purdue University on a potentially game-changing charge cable.

The patent's still pending and this isn't in the production stage, so it'd be years before it could be rolled out. But Ford has shared details about the research, which has come up with a solution that could drastically cut EV charging, Ford says, maybe even down to the same amount of time it takes to fill up a gasoline car.

Before I dive into how it works, let's discuss the basics. One of the things about charging a battery, as anyone who's ever plugged their phone in on a warm day will know, is that it gets hot. And as you'll also know from plugging the charger in, it's not just the battery—the cable, the adapter, everything gets real warm because of the current flowing through it, especially as you increase that voltage for faster charging. You can lower how hot parts of it get by using higher-grade, less resistant materials but not only is there a financial cost to that, it also generally means you need rarer stuff and it's not like metals and minerals we're using for technology aren't already a problem. The heating up limits charging and causes the equipment, on the battery and charger side, to degrade faster.

So one key to improving charging—which is to say, making it faster—is managing that heat. Ford's partnership with Purdue has come up with something pretty interesting, which is a cable made with liquid cooling built into it.