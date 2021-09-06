Mining Lithium For EV Batteries (and Nukes) in the Arctic Is Probably a Bad Idea

The Arctic Circle has faced some problems in the past few years. Things like the melting ice caps and massive human pollution thanks to mining activities have really screwed things up—and not to mention it's also become an increasingly strategic area worth fighting for. That's all bad but the news is worse now, as we've worked out that there's lithium to be fracked out of the Arctic and, my goodness, we simply cannot stop ourselves. Lithium's used in a lot of stuff these days, including electric vehicle batteries, and the global rush by manufacturers to build capacity has started a kind of gold rush. The majority of an EV battery isn't made up of lithium but each cell within the battery needs a few grams of it in both the anode and the cathode. Battery makers are quite sketchy about disclosing just how much they use but at a minimum, each EV needs several kilograms, probably up to double figures (more than 22 pounds) if you're talking about the 100-kilowatt-hour and larger packs on most new electric cars.

Getty Images

If you scale that to the ambitions of GM, Daimler and the VW Group to all be making 240 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity per year within a decade, then that would see—conservatively—each automaker using 52,800,000 pounds of lithium annually. Needless to say, we don't currently have an easy way of supplying that much and one of the reasons is because lithium is pretty hard to get hold of. And because it's in places that might not want their ecosystem destroyed. There are huge lithium deposits in the Atacama salt flats in Chile, which can be relatively easily mined. It's not a perfect process, it uses a lot of water and has created some major local problems, but as methods of acquiring lithium out of mineral deposits go, it's relatively non-destructive. The other ways of doing it are a lot worse. I became suspicious when a company called Cornish Lithium suddenly appeared, immediately post-Brexit, with a plan to mine big, battery-grade lithium deposits in the south of the United Kingdom. Looking further into its process, it turned out to involve mining granite mica, blasting it to smithereens with water, and then essentially using the same, soluble method of extracting battery-grade lithium as in the Atacama—it's just you need to break the rocks apart first. When I spoke to the company earlier this year to ask for its environmental studies that proved this was a better way of mining lithium, Cornish Lithium admitted that it was only just now receiving funding to do those studies. Its contention that any British-mined lithium would be more environmentally friendly by default because it wouldn't need to travel miles hinges on whether you think Cornwall really needs to be attached to the rest of mainland U.K., I guess. Russian state-owned mining and nuclear company Rosatom wants to do a similar thing in the Kola Peninsula in northwest Russia. Now, it's worth saying here that Rosatom's nuclear activities aren't entirely sinister, as it would build modern, clean, nuclear power facilities—something it's good at it. However, what it wants to do in the Arctic, according to Barents Observer, is to extract lithium to use in thermonuclear warheads and electric vehicles. Lithium-6 is used in nuclear weapons to set off the second phase of the nuclear reaction that makes them explode, basically. Refining it is controversial across the world because there's essentially nothing else you can really use it for. Also, by the time Rosatom gets its Arctic mine operational by its estimated opening date of 2030, thermonuclear warheads might be its main product because the demand for lithium for other purposes will have been addressed already. Even assuming this is a good project that's commercially viable, though, there's a more important issue here, which is that you probably shouldn't be destroying the world's largest wilderness area to absolutely deck the living daylights out of the ancient rock.

Google maps The Kola Peninsula - the Kolmozero deposit is north-east of Apatity