Lucky 2022 Lamborghini Countach owners who purchased the retro-futuristic supercar with an iconic name for more than $2 million last year will get an added perk soon: a free cup of coffee, a comfy chair, and maybe a pastry or two.

That’s because nine Countach models sold in the U.S. will be recalled for faulty rear glass covering its engine that can dislodge due to incorrect adhesive or bonding materials. We reached out to Lamborghini to see if the nine models recalled in the U.S. constitute all the models sold in the U.S, but haven’t yet heard back.

The very limited and very expensive Countach was produced this year in a small number; just 112 were made. All those models sold out in weeks, and deliveries of the new car began earlier this year.

Based on the Sian, the Countach sports a V12 and hybrid drivetrain that makes 800 horsepower and reaches 60 mph from a standstill in less than three seconds. Obviously, it shares a name with the iconic sports car from the 1980s that helped to make Lamborghini famous. Owners of those iconic cars, which are now 40 years old or older, likely will tell you glass falling off an old Countach isn’t uncommon for those cars either—presuming you can sandwich yourself out of the very uncomfortable cockpit to pick up the glass in the first place.

Back to the new Countach and its recalled rear glass engine cover; if you’re one of the nine owners suffering from a very untimely, tragic, and unfair recall, let’s have a chat. Just us. Good? Now we’re alone: I got you, Lamborghini Countach owner, and your car is clearly broken. There’s nothing you can do now, nor is there anyone to blame. The right thing to do is to cut your losses now and send your car to someone who’s willing to suffer an Italian V12 supercar with its never-ending, unfair, and ultimately unreasonable recalls. No names immediately come to mind, so I’m willing to take your car myself until I can think of anyone else. You’re welcome.