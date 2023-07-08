Koenigsegg Gemera Now Available With 2,300-HP Hybrid V8 or Mighty Three-Cylinder

The Koenigsegg Gemera is finally here in production form. The absurd four-seater hybrid hypercar was first teased three years ago with a concept car claiming big horsepower numbers and even cooler technology behind it. You can have it with your choice of two powertrains: a 2,300-horsepower hybrid using the V8 from the Koenigsegg Jesko, or the technology-packed twin-turbocharged three-cylinder hybrid.

Koenigsegg did say not say final power figures for the three-cylinder, which was quoted last year as making 600 horsepower and 443 lb-ft from 2.0-liters. Of the two powertrains, it is the most interesting and makes use of the true cutting edge of internal combustion. It revs to 8,500 rpm, and uses the incredibly novel Freevalve technology that Koenigsegg pioneered. Instead o camshafts and valve springs, Freevalve uses pneumatic actuators that can be independently and precisely controlled on individual valves, with no need for a timing chain or mechanical connection to the crankshaft. Combined with three electric motors, the three-cylinder should be good for at least 1,700 horsepower if the 2022 numbers are to be believed.

The Quark electric motor powering the Gemera. Koenigsegg

The Swedish company made everything from the ground up, as is customary from the mind of Christian von Koenigsegg. The Quark electric motors weigh just 63 lbs and contribute 335 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque each, contributing almost 1,000 horsepower without any help from internal combustion. Siphoning power from a 16.6 kWh battery pack, the Gemera can reportedly even go 30 miles electric only. The electric motors are essential to the absurd power number from the Gemera, and are sure to be essential to the driving experience of the thing.

Pricing information isn’t available yet, but it’s sure to be eye-watering. But with the technology on board, the Gemera does genuinely push the limits of internal combustion and hybrid technology. Perhaps Freevalve will make it to more affordable cars one day. For now, you have to be on the list for one of 300 Gemeras.