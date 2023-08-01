A Track-Only Maserati MC20 Called the MCXtrema Is Coming

Maserati will join the Koenigseggs, Rimacs, Bugattis, and McLarens of the world at The Quail—one of Monterey Car Week's most opulent events—with an all-new, track-only supercar. It'll be called the Maserati MCXtrema (which sounds like an '80s metal album) and if you want one, too bad. It's already entirely sold out.

As its name sort of suggests, the Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only version of the MC20 supercar. Maserati didn't confirm this, but the MCXtrema is likely going to use the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 as the MC20. Whatever ends up powering it, though, will make 730 horsepower instead of the standard MC20's 630. There's no official word on weight, chassis, or suspension changes, but Maserati says the MCXtrema won't be road-legal, so expect it to be... extreme.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but it doesn't really matter. Only 62 MCXtremas will be made, and each one is already bought and paid for. So if you aren't already one of the 62 gentleman racers that have an MCXtrema on order, you're going to have to wait until one of the owners flips theirs.

Aside from being annoyingly exclusive and limited only to track use, the news of such an extreme MC20 is good. Having driven the MC20 before, I know that it's a fun, capable car to drive, with great steering and a characterful V6. It might not sound like a V8, but its soundtrack is angry and full of fun turbo-whooshes. Adding another hundred ponies, dropping weight, and increasing its handling potential should make for a great track car. Hopefully, Maserati decides to make a less extreme version, something to sit between the standard MC20 and the MCXtrema, so that more people can get a taste of what it can do. An MCHota, perhaps. Which will, of course, be followed by an even tamer MCMilda.

In any case, the Maserati MCXtrema will be unveiled on Friday, August 18, at The Quail Motorsports Gathering in Monterey, California.

