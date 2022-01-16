You Can Buy F1 Champion Jenson Button’s 1970 Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco is back, and it has been racking up accolades that include the most recent one: North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Lining up against the Jeep Wrangler at the line of scrimmage, the Blue Oval didn’t hesitate to launch itself straight toward Jeep’s seven slots.

Even F1 champions like Jenson Button are fans, and four years ago the former Brawn GP and McLaren driver snapped up a 1970 Bronco for leisure cruising. However, after pouring $20,000 into the restoration of the 4x4, Button has apparently wrung out all the fun he’s going to have in it and is selling the vintage Bronco on the auction site Collecting Cars.