Starting a Cadillac V8 That Sat for 93 Years Is Very, Very Hard

As far as wrenching exploits go, there's seldom anything as satisfying as getting a long-neglected engine turning over and humming once more. Jennings Motor Sports is a YouTube channel that specializes in just that, recently taking on its biggest challenge yet: resurrecting a 1917 Cadillac V8 that had been sitting for a full 93 years. The engine sits inside a rusted-out shell of a car, with the engine and transmission pretty much the only surviving parts other than the frame rails and some sheet metal. The clutch was also suspected to be stuck to the flywheel. As for performance, the 314-cubic-inch Cadillac L-head V8 made between 70 and 80 horsepower back in its day. The old-fashioned design doesn't really have heads in the traditional sense; instead, the whole cylinders can be unbolted from the block if one desires to do a full rebuild.

YouTube/Jennings Motor Sports

Regardless of age, the method for getting an old engine going typically starts the same way. The oil must be drained and the spark plugs removed, and then the cylinders can be filled with various fluids in order to loosen up an engine that's frozen solid. It's important to get everything cleaned up and freely moving before trying to crank the motor over. Else, there's a risk of damaging piston rings that are stuck in the cylinder. For an engine like this old Caddy V8, parts are hard to find, so it's crucial to take things slowly and carefully. Even simple parts can cost hundreds of dollars for this old engine, and that's if you can find them at all.

YouTube/Jennings Motor Sports No starter motor makes turning the engine over hard work.