This High-Tech Racing Simulator Drives Like an Old Porsche Rally Car

The California-based CXC works with other pro drivers like IMSA GT champion Christina Nielsen, Indycar driver Oriol Servia, drifting champ Vaughn Gittin, Jr., and former F1 test driver Townsend Bell. According to the company's site, a standard setup starts at $63,000 and ranges up well past $100,00 for the pro version. If you tack on $3,000 for VR, $17,000 for a 77-inch panoramic screen setup, and vintage wheel for $2,200, that ratchets the number up even more. For a custom setup like the one Long is using, I can only guess at the final price tag.

Then again, it's a lot less than buying a vintage Porsche and rally entrance fees.

When Long isn't behind the wheel, he's the organizer of Luftgekühlt, one of the largest gatherings of air-cooled Porsches in the world. He may not be on the competition trail like he was ten years ago, but he's completely engaged with the brand both in the real and virtual world.

Got a tip? Leave a comment below or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.