GM Applies for ‘Feel the Usedphoria’ Trademark to Sell Used Cars

General Motors isn't exactly out here hitting home runs with its promotional campaigns. It took far too long to shelve Chevrolet's "Real People" ads, and somehow didn't figure out over the course of 21 years that dance trios don't sell compact cars. Now, GM appears ready to commit to another mistake with a tagline meant to promote buying used: "Feel the Usedphoria."

This slogan was the subject of an Oct. 25 trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which GM told the line was for use by "automobile dealerships in the field of pre-owned motor vehicles of all makes and models." Clearly, it's a play on "euphoria" meant to make people feel better about buying used. To people of a certain age, though, euphoric is a word irreversibly corrupted by internet goobers; one that evokes images of dudes in fedoras and Triforce tees.