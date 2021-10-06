1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.

Under the hood of this chopped-up Vega beats a small-block Chevy V8 of 327 cubic inches, good for 275 horsepower and fitted with a new Holley carb. It's paired with a Turbo 350 automatic transmission sending drive to the rear. There's also an mean set of 5-spoke Camaro wheels fitted, as well as side-exit exhausts and a bulging hood to complete the muscled-up look. Other nice-to-haves include rack and pinion steering and four-wheel disc brakes.