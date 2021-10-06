1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

While it's unlikely to serve as a good work truck, it's a build that would absolutely slay at Cars and Coffee and be great fun for tailgating, too. Plus, with only two seats, you won't get stuck having to give everybody a ride home from the game.
At $12,000, it's a fair chunk of change for a vehicle with less load capacity and worse fuel economy than the new Ford Maverick, which costs just under double the price. However, when the hype around the new Maverick dies down, this Chevy Vega ute will still be a one-of-one build, ripping sick burnouts all the while.
