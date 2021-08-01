Toyota Threw Every Bolt-On in the Book at the GR Parts Concept GR 86

The Toyota 86 has long been a favorite of the tuner scene. While it isn't quick out of the box, it's a great handling package that's ready to accept a multitude of bolt-on parts from the aftermarket scene. Toyota hopes to continue this with the new GR 86, and it's enlisted the help of Gazoo Racing to do it. The company's own tuning house has turned out the following result—the GR Parts Concept GR 86.

Having Gazoo Racing modify a car that already bears its initials is confusing, but stick with it. The company has developed a selection of body and performance parts to demonstrate an idealized picture of a modified GR 86. It's a polarizing look, one that might recall the overblown Fast and Furious style popular in decades past. Fans of the big and bold, however, will find a lot to like here.