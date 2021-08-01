Toyota Threw Every Bolt-On in the Book at the GR Parts Concept GR 86

At the back, there's a suitably aggressive diffuser, as well as a four-outlet exhaust added for a nicer sound and presumably better flow over stock. There's no power bump mentioned, but the upgrade would likely have a small positive effect. The picture wouldn't be complete without a gigantic GT wing, either, so there's a nice big one sitting proud on the rear.
It's a statement that Gazoo Racing sees the value in the GR 86 as a highly-customizable tuner platform. It's also further reinforced by its work with other famous tuning houses in Japan. Whether its to your taste or not, it's great to see a major automaker like Toyota putting such support behind its flagship performance brand.
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com