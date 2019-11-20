2020 Genesis G90: South Korea's Premier Sedan Gets a Glitzy Grille and '90s Wheels

The full-size Genesis G90 sedan may have only been around since 2017, but that didn't stop Hyundai’s premier luxury brand from giving it a complete refresh and design makeover for 2020. Already available in the automaker's home market in South Korea, the updated 2020 Hyundai G90 finally made its way to North America to take a bow at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new 2020 Genesis G90 adopts the company’s latest design theme, dubbed “Athletic Elegance and Horizontal Architecture,” spearheaded by former Bentley chief designer and now head of design at Hyundai Motor Group, Luc Donkerwolke.