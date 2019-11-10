Renowned California Porsche Shop Suffers Warehouse Fire, Over $3M in Inventory Lost

A renowned vintage Porsche shop in Southern California isn’t letting a tragic fire burn out its spirits as the company is vowing to rebuild itself to its former glory, despite a massive loss.

Benton Performance out of Anaheim suffered from a fire last week that burned down one of its own warehouses. Sadly, that blaze also took with it a huge inventory of rare, used, and new-old-stock vintage Porsche parts valued at over $3 million.

The company is known for its work in restoring air-cooled four-cylinder Porsches, like the 912 and 356.

According to several reports, the fire originated in a neighboring building where a Ford F-150 randomly burst into flames late Wednesday evening. It quickly spread to a series of diesel tanks next to the truck, which then leaked fuel across the lot, spreading to the warehouse adjacent to the one belonging to Benton Performance. What didn’t help were the tumultuous winds that have been plaguing the entire state as of recent, which also have been responsible for spreading devastating wildfires.

In addition to the stock of valuable parts, the company claimed to have also lost other irreplaceable items such as original Porsche memorabilia, special tools, matching-number drivetrains, and even a couple of complete cars.