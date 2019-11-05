For Sale: Porsche-Designed 'Royal Falcon One' Superyacht

"The exterior was to represent speed and dynamics in a new and different way," said Studio F.A. Porsche née Porsche Design Studio. "The two hulls create a completely different stance impression, almost resembling the track of a sports car." The sports car-inspired exterior is paired with interior digs ripped straight out of a five-star hotel. A swanky sun deck is where one can find a Jacuzzi and bar. It has enough room to accommodate up to 10 guests.

Powered by two MTU 2,300-hp engines, the Porsche superboat boasts a top speed of around 35 knots and a cruises at approximately 15 knots. Eschewing the predictable "Cayenne of the seas" comparison, its creators have likened it to "a spaceship on water" instead.

As for how much all of this futuristic luxury will cost, the price is currently displayed as "Price on Application" which is really just another way of saying, "If you have to ask..."

