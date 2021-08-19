216-Foot Toy Hauler Yacht Makes Transporting Helicopters and Submarines Very Simple

The next time one of those swanky motorhomes shows up to a track day and its owner conspicuously trots out their race-built Porsche, take solace in the fact that there's always somebody out there with even more.

Being shared around on Facebook is something called the Shadow Cat Hodor. Built by Incat Crowther, it's a 216-foot support catamaran dedicated to hauling around its owner's vast collection of toys and is meant to accompany a whole other superyacht. Equipped with a helipad for easy access, the Hodor provides nautical transport for five other boats (the biggest one measuring 56-feet long), jet skis, quad bikes, a damn submarine, and, of course, all of the necessary crew and support staff, per the manufacturer.