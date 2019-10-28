Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Wagon Prototype Spotted Lapping the Nurburgring

Two prototypes of Porsche's upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo wagon have been recently spotted lapping the infamous Nürburgring during an industry pool test day.

YouTube user "Carspotter Jeroen" uploaded a video that shows the two wagons humming around the Green Hell, each emitting synthesized exhaust notes to cover for their lack of engines. Both vehicles were sporting fake exhaust pipes, minor camouflage, and could almost pass for shooting brakes given how hard it is to see the second row's door handles at some angles. Nevertheless, their Taycan-esque wagon bodies and apparently tremendous power output identified them not as funny-looking Panameras, but as Taycan Cross Turismos.