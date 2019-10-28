Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Wagon Prototype Spotted Lapping the Nurburgring
Could we be looking at the future holy grail of wagons?
Two prototypes of Porsche's upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo wagon have been recently spotted lapping the infamous Nürburgring during an industry pool test day.
YouTube user "Carspotter Jeroen" uploaded a video that shows the two wagons humming around the Green Hell, each emitting synthesized exhaust notes to cover for their lack of engines. Both vehicles were sporting fake exhaust pipes, minor camouflage, and could almost pass for shooting brakes given how hard it is to see the second row's door handles at some angles. Nevertheless, their Taycan-esque wagon bodies and apparently tremendous power output identified them not as funny-looking Panameras, but as Taycan Cross Turismos.
Based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, the Taycan Cross Turismo is expected to feature a slightly lifted wagon body similar to the Audi A6 Allroad and Subaru Crosstrek. It will be the second of three confirmed electric Porsches based on the PPE/J1 platform, and will arrive on the market between the recently revealed Taycan and the next-generation Macan crossover, which will reportedly hit dealers in 2022.
With the Taycan Cross Turismo confirmed for production just over a year ago, we anticipate that the model could be revealed in a matter of months. However, Porsche has not confirmed if the model will be sold in the United States, but Audi's confirmation that the comparable A6 Allroad will return Stateside gives us hope the Taycan Cross Turismo will follow. Neither of Audi's own PPE/J1 models, which include the E-Tron GT and a similar A4-sized vehicle, are expected to share the Cross Turismo's tall-wagon body style.
h/t: Road & Track
