The 2027 Infiniti QX65 Gives Nissan’s Luxury Brand Something All Its Rivals Have

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Lately, Infiniti has been talking a lot about a return to form, starting with a revitalized product portfolio. The 2027 QX65, seen here, doesn’t represent the second coming of the G35, but it does offer Nissan’s luxury arm something its competitors have: a sleek-roof midsize SUV that sacrifices some practicality to make a style statement.

Does that statement land? Judging from the pictures, the QX65 seems like it would fit right into a lineup of the usual suspects, like the BMW X6, Audi Q5, and Genesis GV80 Coupe. And, ironically, you could argue that Infiniti was the first to this party with the FX, 20-plus years ago.

The classic designer trick of leaning on brightwork to cut a sportier profile within a black roof works just as well here as it does on any of the QX65’s competitors. The grille catches the eye with its intricate surfacing, and I’m a big fan of the metallic flake Sunfire finish of the example seen in these press photos.

Infiniti

In many respects, the QX65 will be a familiar vehicle. Take a QX60, slash a bit off the lid and toss out the third row of seats, and this is the result. Under the hood is a turbocharged four-cylinder making 268 horsepower and 286-lb-ft of torque, linked to a nine-speed auto. There are rumors that the QX65 could eventually see some V6 power along with a Red Sport variant to match the spicy paint, but, for now, rumors are all they are. Every QX65 is all-wheel-drive.

Inside, the QX65 looks especially nice in its range-topping Autograph trim. The red diamond-pattern seats and dash pop off against the brushed aluminum-like silver trim and dark-toned wood. In fact, the vibe reminds me overwhelmingly of a Genesis G80 I drove last year. Perhaps Infiniti wouldn’t prefer the comparison to a major competitor that’s done the look already, but I sincerely mean that as a compliment. Genesis has a fair share of design wins under its belt, and Infiniti needs to get itself back into the conversation for luxury cross-shoppers.

Infiniti

As such, the QX65 has loads of tech. The 12.3-inch center touchscreen runs a Google Built-In interface, and there are two available Klipsch audio systems: One with 16 speakers and an 8-inch subwoofer, and an even better “Reference Premiere” system with 20 speakers and a few jutting out from the front-seat headrests, for good measure. Speakers in headrests aren’t anything new, of course, but these look a bit more pronounced than the usual. They’re practically ears.

Just below the climate stack—and its unfortunately capacitive buttons—you’ll find a Qi2 wireless charging pad, standard for every QX65. Normally, I wouldn’t pay a wireless charger any attention, except Nissan’s is pretty good these days because it’s fairly powerful and incorporates a cooling fan and magnets.

The 2027 Infiniti QX65 is slated to hit showrooms early this summer, starting at $55,535.

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