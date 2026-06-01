Here Are All 97 Car Dealers the FTC Threatened Over ‘Deceptive’ Pricing

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Back in March, the Feds sent notice to nearly 100 car dealerships warning them to stop engaging in deceptive pricing practices—or else. But despite making a pretty big deal about the whole thing at the time, the FTC declined to publicly identify the dealerships they’d sent warnings to. Late last week, the FTC dumped the full list of recipients online.

Automotive News shared highlights of the list, which is available (somewhat piecemeal and in no obvious order) on the agency’s website, where you can peruse them at your discretion. There are some nationally recognizable names in the list, including AutoNation and Hendrick Automotive Group. Also among the recipients was Lithia Group, which represents more dealers in the U.S. than any other single entity.

Here’s the full list of the dealership groups that received notices; note that it only totals up to about 85 distinct entries; some dealer groups received multiple warnings for the distinct corporate entities in the various regions in which they operate.

Aaron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Adzam Inc. dba Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda

AutoNation, Inc

Autopia Motorcars

Benson’s Ingram Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Best Price Dealer

Bud Clary Auto Group

California Beemers Inc

California Motors Direct

Capital Auto Mall Premier

Cardinal Buick GMC

Cardinale Automotive Group

CarHub

Cincy Automall

City Kia of Greater Orlando

Clay Cooley Auto Group-Clay Cooley Enterprises

Encore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Fayetteville Dodge Ram

Findlay Automotive Group

Fontana Motors Direct

Ford of Elizabethton

Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Gettel Automotive

Gilroy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Greenway Auto Group

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Hanna Imports

Hardin Buick Pontiac GMC

Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Gainesville

Headquarter Hyundai

Hendrick Automotive Group

Hiley Automotive Group

Holman

Honda of Downtown Chicago

Honda of Manhasset

Houston Direct Auto

Huntley Ford

Hyundai of El Cajon

Hyundai Stockton

Integrity Automotive/MCS Integrity Co. Inc.

Jack Phelan Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Jeff Wyler Automotive

Jim Keras Automotive

John Sisson Mercedes Benz

John Sisson Motors

John Sisson Nissan

Ken Ganley Automotive Group

Ken Garff Automotive Group

Killeen Hyundai

King of Jamaica Auto Inc.

Lancaster Mitsubishi

Legend Auto Sales

Liberty Nissan

Lithia Motors, Inc.

Lokey Automotive Group

Mac Haik Auto Group

McGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago

Old Orchard Nissan

Orr Auto Group

Ourisman Automotive Group

Page Honda of Bloomfield

Page Toyota

Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami

Rairdon’s Honda of Burien

Red McCombs Motors Ltd

Route 23 Nissan

Route 46 Auto Group

Safford Automotive Group

Sanford Imports

Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC of Nashville

Serra Honda

Serra Kia of Trussville

Serra Toyota

Serramonte Subaru

Seth Wadley Auto Group

Sonic Automotive

South Shore Nissan

Superior Ford, Inc.

Supreme Motors LLC

Titanium Motors Inc.

Universal Nissan Orlando

Vancouver Toyota

Victory Mitsubishi

Visalia Hyundai

Wagner Kia of Shrewsbury

If a dealership made this list, it’s because the FTC has reason to believe they are or have been engaged in one or more of the following sketchy practices:

Advertising a price that does not reflect all required fees,

Advertising a price that reflects rebates or discounts not available to all consumers,

Advertising a price that fails to take into account the amount of an additional required down payment,

Conditioning the advertised price on consumers using dealer financing,

Requiring consumers to buy additional items not reflected in the advertised price, and

Advertising unavailable or nonexistent vehicles.

Chances are, you recognize at least a few of the names on this list. Got any bait-and-switch pricing horror stories? Feel free to share them in the comments.

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