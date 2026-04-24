Bugatti’s Post-VW Era Begins as Porsche Sells Its Stake: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right as they say in the biz, TDS combs the internet for the latest automotive news from around the globe and gathers it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a sentence or two accompanied by a link for those seeking more information. Happy Friday, let’s hit the road.

🚗 What I’m driving: The Corvette E-Ray may not technically be long for this world as it transforms into the even more powerful Grand Sport next year, but I have one now and, trust me, this thing doesn’t need more power.

⌚ The Volkswagen chapter of Bugatti’s history has officially come to a close. Porsche has sold its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and 20% in the Rimac Group to a consortium led by New York-based venture capital firm HOF Capital, Porsche and Rimac announced in a joint press release Friday. That leaves Bugatti’s product future effectively in Mate Rimac’s hands, and Porsche to “focus” on its “core business,” in the words of CEO Michael Leiters.

4️⃣ Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will reportedly focus investment on four of the conglomerate’s 14 brands—Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat—Reuters has reported citing individuals familiar.

💵 2026 Kia EV6 pricing is in, and it’s up to $5,450 cheaper than last year’s model, starting at $39,445 including destination, according to Car and Driver.

🛒 Carvana has bought its seventh Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealership since beginning its brick-and-mortar car sales campaign early last year, Automotive News reports.

🪦 Audi is discontinuing the A1 and Q2 as it leaves the domain of smaller, cheaper models, per Autocar. Neither was ever sold here, but the A1 had been on sale since 2010, and even spawned the rare, awesome A1 Quattro.

⚡ Hyundai unveiled another new EV just for China at the Beijing Auto Show, called the Ioniq V as Electrek reports. Its design is best described as Prius crossed with a Cybertruck, and I know that sounds horrendous, but it’s actually pretty slick-looking.

☀️ Also in Beijing, BYD’s Fang Chang Bao subsidiary debuted an electric two-seat convertible called the Formula X that is planned for production next year, per CarNewsChina.

🏎️ Formula 1 has announced a five-year deal with Turkish Grand Prix organizers to bring the sport back to Istanbul Park starting next year.

🏁 Weekend Races to Watch:

WRC Rally Islas Canarias: Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26 on Rally.TV

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Talladega: Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m. Eastern on CW

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Sunday, April 26 at 8 a.m. Eastern on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Eastern on FOX

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com