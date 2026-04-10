Porsche’s Awful 2025 Has Continued Well Into 2026: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Light, tight, and right, TDS combs the Internet for the latest automotive news from around the globe and gathers it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a sentence or two accompanied by a link for those seeking more information. Happy Friday, let’s go.

📉 Porsche’s struggles continue as the automaker announced that its deliveries fell 15% globally, 10% in the U.S, and 21% in China over the first three months of 2026, Reuters reports.

🚨 The Corvette’s taillight problem that initially affected 3,300 vehicles and forced a stop sale has now extended by a factor of 10, Autoblog reports, covering 33,000 vehicles, or basically every 2025 and 2026 model-year example of the mid-engine supercar.

💺 Hyundai is recalling 294,000 vehicles for faulty seatbelt anchors that could detach, per Reuters. The Ioniq 6, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid, and Genesis G90 are all affected.

🚙 GM is mulling over a return of the GMC Jimmy to take on the likes of the Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner, according to GM Authority citing sources familiar.

🏷️ If you want to grasp an idea of how geopolitical strife has energized global demand for EVs, look at Polestar. The automaker told Reuters that its used sales in Europe increased 47 percent over the first quarter of 2026.

🌏 Hyundai has revealed a pair of EV concepts in China, called Earth and Venus. The former is a chiseled but still vaguely egg-shaped SUV, while the latter is an angular wedge of a compact sedan. They’ll form the basis for the company’s China-only Ioniq line, InsideEVs says, so don’t expect to see them at your local Hyundai dealer.

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