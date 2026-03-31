GM’s Electric Truck Factory Has Gone Dark, Again: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, tight, and dense, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone, the second is needed, and I need to catch a plane. So let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat left my driveway and was replaced with a 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, which is quick the shock to the driving system. Let’s just say the Subaru isn’t quite as loud.

🪫 GM’s flagship EV factory, Factory Zero, has gone dark, again, and idled 1,300 workers as production of the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and GMC Hummer EV is paused and demand wanes; UAW Local 22 President James Cotton said “I just hope we can bounce back, especially when gas prices are rising,” he said. “I think EVs are the future.”

🛻 Meanwhile, GM is boosting heavy-duty truck production despite forecasters predicting 6.5% slower sales for the first quarter.

🏕️ Jeep gave everyone a preview of the upcoming Cherokee Trailhawk in “concept” form at the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari alongside an “extreme” electric Recon.

🛠️ Six years after its unveil the Koenigsegg Gemera is finally entering production.

⛽️ Toyota said, “there are still many areas where people simply cannot get by without gasoline-powered cars.”

🇨🇳 BMW dropped the pop-out door handles on the iX3 EV for China.

🎉 The Ford Expedition turned 30 and the automaker celebrated with a 30th Anniversary Appearance Package that adds specific badging and paint from the Mustang Dark Horse.

🐎 Speaking of Mustang, Ford opened ordering books for the Mustang GTD, again.

🗺️ Google’s adding EV route planning to its Maps on Android Auto.

🔌 The BMW i5 is switching to a Tesla-like NACS charging port.

🚨 The NHTSA is looking into about 75,300 Nissan Frontiers over concerns regarding a possible fuel leak.

🏎️ Ford’s working with Oreca on its upcoming Le Mans race car and said, “hopefully it represents a Ford and doesn’t look like an Oreca.”

Got a news tip or feedback? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com

