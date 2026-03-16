Trump’s Tariffs Reportedly Cost Automakers Over $35 Billion So Far: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS aims to bring you the top automotive industry headlines from around the world in one breezy read, and it’s best served with a cup of tea or coffee. In each item, you’ll find a link if you’d like to follow along for more information. It’s Monday morning, let’s go!

💸 An Automotive News report estimates that current U.S. tariffs have cost car manufacturers “at least $35.4 billion” since taking effect last year. The charge to Toyota is particularly steep, valued at $9.1 billion, while GM, Ford, and Stellantis combined comprise an estimated $6.5 billion.

🚙 Toyota is recalling over half a million Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs, model years 2021 through 2024, because of rear seats that may not properly lock in place.

🔢 Cadillac has decided to stop badging its vehicles based on Newton-meter torque figures in the interest of “streamlining the appearance on the rear” of its vehicles, the brand told MotorTrend.

⚡ Honda has denied a report we shared last week that it is planning to end production of the Prologue EV in December. “The Automotive News article is based purely on speculation. The Prologue remains in our lineup,” the company told Motor1.

🏷️ The Federal Trade Commission warned 97 car dealer groups late last week that the prices they advertise must include all required fees, be offered to all customers, and must actually be available, Auto News reported.

🗺️ Google is giving the driving experience in Maps a considerable overhaul with a new, detailed 3D view that shows overpasses, crosswalks, and buildings, the company announced on its blog.

🏭 Tesla’s Terafab AI chip fabrication facility will reportedly launch by the end of this week, CEO Elon Musk posted on X.

🏍️ MotoGP has postponed its Qatar Grand Prix, which was originally set to run next month, to November, Motorsport.com reported. This comes as Formula 1 has canceled its Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds planned for April without substitutions.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix – Kimi Antonelli wins for Mercedes

IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington – Kyle Kirkwood wins for Andretti

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas – Denny Hamlin wins for Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas – Kyle Larson wins for JR Motorsports

WRC Safari Rally Kenya – Takamoto Katsuta wins for Toyota Gazoo Racing

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