Ford CEO Reportedly Spoke With Trump Administration About Partnering With Chinese Automakers: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, dense, and all encompassing, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone, I’m definitely into the second, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spent the weekend in the 2026 Lexus NX 350h AWD F Sport Handling and am averaging just over 34 mpg in mixed suburban driving, but even my cousin, unprompted, noted how narrow the front sport bucket seats are up front and the fact the side bolsters were grabbing him. Pretty sure it wasn’t a compliment.

🤝 Ford CEO Jim Farley reportedly discussed with the Trump administration the idea of setting up the ability for Chinese automakers to partner with U.S. automakers to build and sell cars in America through joint ventures.

💸 Volkswagen reportedly aims to cut costs by 20% by 2028 as part of a “massive” savings plan.

📈 Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 40 new or updated vehicles this year in a bid to grow annual sales back to two million by 2028; part of the plan calls for a focus on selling top-end vehicles with thick margins such as the G-Class and de-emphasizing lower-margin vehicles such as the A-Class in global markets.

🐎 After booming success and profits Ferrari’s rewarding its employees with record bonuses of up to nearly $18,000.

🚨 Mercedes-Benz issued a Park Outside warning and recall for 11,895 EQB electric SUVs due to the high-voltage battery having an issue that could result in an internal failure and fire while the vehicle is parked or driving.

🔌 ChargePoint reported that charging infrastructure buildout isn’t keeping up with demand with all the new EVs on the road.

✨ Autoforma designed and revealed a stunning Volvo P1800ES shooting brake restomod.

🤖 A residential parking garage in California can automatically park and charge EVs.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Daytona 500: Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing took the checkered flag.

FIA World Rally Championship Rally Sweden: Elfyn Evans won with co-driver Scott Martin for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Formula E Jeddah E-Prix (Race 1): Jake Dennis of Andretti Formula E took the win.

Formula E Jeddah E-Prix (race 2): Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing won.

