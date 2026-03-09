The Next Porsche Taycan and Panamera Could Be One and the Same: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m (still) driving: The Subaru Ascent, for being quite a dated vehicle, has been a loyal companion these last few days. It’s comfortable and easy to live with, and its anachronisms (almost fully physical gauge cluster!) are a little charming. It swallowed a new IKEA TV stand with ease over the weekend, and I’ve been averaging around a combined 20 mpg.

💲 Porsche may choose to unite its two sedans, the Taycan and Panamera, under one model as part of a cost-saving plan, Autocar reported citing sources familiar.

⚡ In other Porsche news, the CEO of Porsche Australia, Daniel Schmollinger, teased the next-gen 718 Boxster and Cayman to Carsales, saying, “We can’t tell yet when it’s coming, but I had the chance to drive it, and it is actually amazing.” It does appear Schmollinger was referring to the all-electric versions of the sports cars, which The Drive reported were very recently on the chopping block.

⚖️ Mercedes-Benz has settled a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board over allegations that it threatened employees in favor of organizing at its Alabama plant, per Bloomberg via Auto News.

🌏 Speaking of Mercedes, the company may leverage technology from Chinese automaker Geely for its next small car architecture, CarNewsChina has reported.

🌎 General Motors is launching Cadillac in South America starting with Brazil, the brand’s Global VP Kristian Aquilina shared on LinkedIn.

🔢 A number of updates for the Ford Bronco over the back half of the year’s production have been detailed by Bronco Nation, including a revival of the keypad entry system option on four-door models.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – George Russell wins for Mercedes

IndyCar Grand Prix of Phoenix – Josef Newgarden wins for Team Penske

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix – Ryan Blaney wins for Team Penske

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Phoenix – Justin Allgaier wins for JR Motorsports

