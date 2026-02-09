Nissan Shifting Focus From EVs to Hybrids With PHEVs and EREVs: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spent the weekend in the 2026 Mazda CX-70 and like the weight of the steering and am somewhat impressed with the fuel economy given the engine size and power output, but the packaging is compromised and the infotainment system is unacceptably clunky for 2026.

🔌 Nissan’s new CEO Ivan Espinosa said the Japanese automaker will shift its focus from EVs to plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) due to weaker demand, charging infrastructure constraints, and reduced government support alongside evolving regulations in the U.S. and Europe; but the automaker is still committed to EVs in the long term.

🤖 Apple is planning to reportedly allow outside voice-controlled AI chatbots to work within CarPlay.

🟧 AEV said it will build a limited number of Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Bisons in Tangier Orange, which is typically reserved for fleet orders.

🔋 The 2027 Audi A6 E-Tron and Q6 E-Tron debuted with updated tech including a revised steering wheel with physical controls and easier-to-use software interface.

💰 Lucid’s midsize EV is coming, but it won’t cost much less than $50,000 with no budget models planned to boost sales.

✨ Genesis plans to move away from platform sharing with Hyundais with new bespoke platforms for EVs and hybrids focused on dynamics and a premium experience.

🚕 Lyft debuted teen accounts in a move that follows Uber.

‼️ BMW recalled 87,394 vehicles because the engine starter may overheat and catch fire due to wear on an internal component.

🏎️ McLaren’s Zak Brown wants to see the team race at the 24 Hours of Daytona along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, and Formula 1.

