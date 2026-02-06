The Drivecast Ep. 2: Behind the Scenes of The Drive Awards 2026

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Told you we’d be back. For the second episode of The Drivecast, our new weekly podcast, we’re taking you inside The Drive Awards 2026, from what they are and how we make it all happen, to the nominees and winners themselves.

Hot out the gate just a week after launching The Drivecast comes this special episode where Kyle and I are joined by The Drive’s entire editorial team round-robin style to talk about our process for each category. Conceptually, it sounded like a great idea. Kyle warned me it would be a lot of work. I brushed him off. Lesson learned, but no regrets.

The Drive Awards—or the Slashies as Kyle calls them, even though no one else does—is the capstone each year to our hands-on reviews of new cars. Each year the team drives hundreds of models to evaluate their strengths, weaknesses, and whether they deliver on marketing promises in the real world.

You can always read the full stories for each category right here on The Drive, but isn’t it more fun to listen? See for yourself:

The Drivecase is available on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also listen to episodes right here on The Drive via the embed above.

