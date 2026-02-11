Can the Man Who Designed the iPhone Help Automakers Turn Away from Massive Screens?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We were serious about The Drivecast, our new weekly podcast, arriving … weekly. And here we are. This week on the third episode we are taking you behind-the-scenes on a top-secret backgrounder briefing Kyle attended for Ferrari’s upcoming EV.

The electric Ferrari, a first and some might call blasphemy, will be called Luce, which ironically means light in Italian. Its interior? Outsourced to two automotive outsiders named Jony Ive and Marc Newson. You may know the former as the guy responsible for the iPhone and our entire touchscreen-based existence in the year 2026. Newson is renowned in his own right as an industrial designer.

We interviewed both Newson and Ive, along with other engineers and designers, to see if the interior of Ferrari’s first EV will actually be a revolutionary leap forward like they are promising or whether it’s a shiny mask on bigger problems as the iconic automaker enters the electric era.

If nothing else, this entire concept, right down to the lack of carbon fiber in a Ferrari with a mostly glass interior, is a case study of how one of the most iconic automakers in history is grappling with its place in a changing world.

The Drivecast is free, just like Spyglass–The Drive‘s spy shot newsletter—because everyone should be an insider, and is available on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also always listen to episodes right here on The Drive via the embed above. All podcast episodes live on the site and can be accessed via the Podcasts tab in the homepage menu bar.

Get comfortable and give episode 3 a listen on your platform of choice. If you dig it, leave us a five-star review as it helps get The Drivecast in front of more people. Feedback isn’t just welcome, it’s encouraged by dropping us a line at feedback@thedrive.com. We read every single email, I pinky swear.

