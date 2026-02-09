Why ‘Luce’ Is the Perfect Name for the First Electric Ferrari

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We’ve been hearing about an imminent electric Ferrari for some time. Until today, the Italian automaker had been calling it by the public-facing codename “Elettrica.” Now, Ferrari has revealed its wild new gauge cluster (designed by the iPhone guy!) and the official name for its first fully electric model: Luce.

In Italian, luce (pronounced “loo-che,” not “loose,”) means “light.” That’s “light” as in “illumination,” not light-weight. That’s good, because, as an electric four-seater, this vehicle will almost certainly seem porky if you park one on a scale opposing an old 308. At this point, most of what we’ve seen of the car have been images of the underpinnings and the just-released Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson-designed dashboard linked above.

Here’s the main nugget of the marketing spiel behind the moniker as pitched by Ferrari:

“‘Luce’ is more than a name. It is a vision. When Ferrari speaks of Luce, it is not defining a technology, but a philosophy: electrification as a means, not an end—a new era where design, engineering and imagination converge into something that did not exist before. Simple, pure and evocative, Luce becomes a symbol of clarity and inspiration, expressing Ferrari’s approach to innovation: uncompromising vision, transparent design, silent energy that is felt in every fibre, and form shaped by function.”

Like most press-release copy, it’s … a little dramatic. However, I have to say I think Ferrari’s people really nailed this and, indeed, the ad writers are onto something with that “electrification as a means to an end” idea they’re running with here.

Ferrari

Critically, “Luce” is completely divorced from “this car is electric.” While many automakers across price ranges are doing “e-” this or “i-” that for EV models, there’s no inherent hashtag-type character instantly identifying this as some kind of outlier within Ferrari’s lineup. They’re communicating: This is a Ferrari, not “this is a version of a Ferrari.” I suspect that will resonate with buyers—buyers who have made it clear they don’t care about an electric Ferrari.

Secondly, but also significantly, “illumination” is a great theme for Ferrari to run with here. Ferraris are all about sensory stimulation—that’s their whole point of existing. And historically, sound has been one of their most important arenas of dominance. Ferraris sound freaking awesome. But an EV, even with an impressive digital sound design or piped-in whatever, is just never going to have the same visceral impact as a screaming gas engine. So what other senses could the brand appeal to? Smell is too weird, touch, maybe … taste? Ha, no—appealing to sight is the most viable substitute. And tapping into “let there be light” is a very cool way to present “sight” as a unique asset.

Finally, luce is fun and easy to say.

From Concept to Reality: the Story of Ferrari Luce | Episode 1

The people running Ferrari know they’re selling a vibe as much as they’re selling cars—these are toys designed to make owners feel good, not be used as practical transportation. Names matter a lot in this space, and for all the reasons outlined above, I think the Prancing Horse has a winner with this one.

