Canada Allowing the Import of Cheap Chinese EVs Has GM CEO Nervous: TDS

🚘 What I’m driving: Spending time with the 2026 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport and have quickly realized how slow the infotainment system moves, particularly with Apple CarPlay, and it’s frustrating.

😬 General Motors CEO Mary Barra told employees during an all-hands meeting “I can’t explain why the decision was made in Canada” regarding the country allowing the import of cheap Chinese EVs this year, but that “it becomes a very slippery slope.”

💸 Kia said that U.S. tariffs cost it $2.3 billion last year as profits drop.

📈 BMW is trying to ramp up production as quickly as possible as demand for the new electric iX3 exceeds expectations.

💰 General Motors is forecasting higher profits in 2026 after taking hits from its EV pullback, but the automaker’s also ending the third shift on January 30 at its Oshawa plant as planned, which will lay off about 700 unionized workers; looking forward, GM’s also working to reduce the cost of its electric vehicles beyond just using less expensive batteries.

💪 Mercedes-Benz AMG teased a new extreme CLE coupe variant said to be the brand’s next limited-production car as part of the “Mythos” series; a twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8 is expected to sit under the hood.

🔋 Lucid just made the first prototype of its upcoming mid-size SUV, which is expected to be called Earth.

💡 Peugeot’s CEO is planning to reinvent one of the world’s oldest carmakers.

✒️ Porsche appointed a new head of design, Tobias Sühlmann, which could shake up the automaker’s future.

