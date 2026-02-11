Ford Slapped With $900 Million Tariff Bill: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spending the week with the 2026 Lexus NX 350h AWD and appreciate that the wireless smartphone charger can slide away to be hidden and reveal a storage cubby and some USB-C charge ports. That hidden cubby in the center console is kind of nice, though it’s not large.

💰 Ford got caught off guard when the Trump administration informed the automaker on December 23 that the company could only apply a measure to trim tariffs paid on imported auto parts dating back to November rather than May, which effectively double the bill and cost the Blue Oval an extra $900 million.

🐎 Ferrari plans to introduce five new models in 2026 including its EV.

🔌 The 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid, which is a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, will cost $47,485.

🚪 A safety bill that targets the use of electronic door releases on vehicles will advance to the U.S. house.

🖤 Outgoing Mercedes-Benz AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said the automaker’s famed Black Series will return as “it’s an obligation.”

🪦 The gas-powered Audi S6 is dead.

🪫 Stellantis is reportedly looking to exit the battery venture it has with Samsung as the automaker’s EV losses pile up.

🔌 The Trump administration is proposing a requirement to boost American content in federally funded EV charging stations from 55% to 100% along with requiring production to take place in the United States.

