The Toyota Highlander EV Debuts Feb. 10: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, dense, and value packed, TDS is the one-stop-shop for all the automotive news bubbling around the globe in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The latest iteration of The Drive's new homepage redesign, let's call it Mk II, is now live.

it's Tuesday.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport has left and been replaced by a 2026 Mazda CX-70. Initial impressions of the CX-70? It’s a CX-90 with the third row stripped out and the same premium interior .

🔋 Toyota teased “big energy” and “bigger versatility” in the form of a new three-row crossover SUV debuting February 10; all signs indicate this is the electric Highlander that will be built in Kentucky.

⑊ The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport might have been spotted while filming a commercial; the car appears to be painted the model’s trademark blue color while sporting red slashes on the rear fenders, which would make sense since the engine is now going to be mid-ship.

🚪 China banned concealed door handles on EVs and as of January 1, 2027 will require vehicles to have a mechanical release both inside and out.

👨‍⚖️ As Scout continues its direct-sales push while inching towards production the pushback from dealers is mounting with numerous lawsuits, some of which the company has already won.

💸 California proposed a $200 million electric vehicle incentive program that’s limited to first-time buyers and requires automaker’s to match funds; the proposed program would include price caps that Congress implemented on the federal incentives, which President Trump’s administration killed, back in 2022.

😱 Shocking no one, Audi’s realized renaming the A4 to A5 was a “mistake” and the decision might be walked back.

🔋 Tesla introduced a more affordable all-wheel drive iteration of the Model Y while subsequently dropping the “Standard” trim for the crossover EV, essentially rebranding the latter.

② Audi reportedly will revive the A2 nameplate for a segment-bending electric hatchback using the Volkswagen ID 3’s underpinnings.

🚕 Waymo raised $16 billion in its latest investment round giving the company a $126 billion valuation with plans to expand to over 20 additional cities in 2026 including Tokyo and London.

