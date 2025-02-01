Infiniti Is Offering Up to $16,000 Off Its Flagship QX80

Even though it’s brand spanking new, the 2025 Infiniti QX80 is already being discounted. Current rebates can slash up to $16,000 off the QX80’s $85K-plus MSRP, and the discounts can be applied to all except—no surprise—the top-of-the-line Autograph trim.

Honestly, if you’ve got the cash to spend on a near-six-figure Infiniti, what’s 10 grand or whatever? That’s probably your McMansion’s water bill. For the rest of us, the significant redesign of the QX80 brought about a significant price jump to match. Year-over-year, the base QX80 starting price of $76,145 increased to $84,445—an 11% markup. The entry trim also changed from the QX80 Luxe to the QX80 Pure. If comparing Luxe to Luxe, the YOY increase is actually 20%.

However, thanks to CarsDirect, we learned that some of those astronomical prices that consumers weren’t ready for were brought back down from the exosphere. Otherwise, who knows how far into the galaxy QX80 dollars would soar? Dealer incentives show $5,000 in lease cash for the base-model Pure and $8,000 for the mid-level Luxe and Sensory trims. Another $3,000 bonus is added as a “conquest cash incentive” for lessees and new buyers ditching another luxury brand or a similarly large and lavish SUV such as the GMC Yukon, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, or Chevrolet Suburban.

That’s what’s available on paper. CarsDirect says Infiniti is also giving dealers $1,000 certificates for its flagship SUV, of which up to five can be used on a single transaction and stacked with other available incentives. Infiniti can definitely use the sales boost, as the brand moved just 58,070 cars last year, a 10.2% annual decrease. The QX80 was down 18.6%, but the all-new, third-generation model hit the market in July, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. However, Q4 sales of the QX80 were down 15.6% YOY.

Nevertheless, if you say goodbye to your current, large luxury ride in exchange for a QX80 Luxe or Sensory, there’s potentially $16,000 worth of savings in store. And, you’d get an upscale, tech-laden redesigned 2025 QX80 for less than the previous generation model, which was more than long in the tooth.