BMW Rules Out F1 Return Because There’s No Road Car Link: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is your daily one-stop shop for all the auto industry headlines from around the world fit to print. In the old days, before the internet, a kid on a bicycle would throw a rolled-up copy at your door, and you’d sit and read it at your breakfast nook with coffee in hand and get ink all over your fingers. The modern version’s a lot less romantic, but just as informative. Let’s get into it.

🏎️ BMW has no interest in a return to Formula 1, Australia’s Drive has reported, quoting division CEO Frank van Meel. “We try to be closer to our series products with everything we do,” the executive said, calling attention to the M4’s involvement in sports car racing. BMW last fielded a Grand Prix car in 2009.

🏁 On that note, BMW M has also teased a “drop [that] will wreck timelines” on social media, alongside an image that looks to show the illuminated headlights and grille of a widened M4 or M3. It could be a race car or some kind of track special; we are slated to know more this coming Monday at 9 a.m. Eastern.

🚫 Honda has dropped a bombshell, suddenly announcing the cancellation of the 0 Series Sedan, SUV, and Acura RSX this morning, three EVs the company was planning to manufacture and sell in the U.S. Our Joel Feder, who had just traveled to Japan only this past October specifically to check out the EVs in development, has the full story.

📱 Lucid has already started rolling out wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to Gravity SUVs via an over-the-air update, per a company press release.

6️⃣ Infiniti will offer its upcoming QX65 fastback-shaped SUV with an optional V6 next year, Automotive News has reported citing sources familiar. A spicier Red Sport-labeled version is said to follow.

🚙 Ineos reconfirmed that it is still planning to deliver a smaller, electrified take on the Grenadier called the Fuselier, one of its executives told Australia’s CarExpert, noting that “the project morphed over time” because of the SUV’s powertrain, which was initially intended to be fully electric. It now appears there will be a version with a gas range-extender.

🆔 The Volkswagen ID.3 will become the ID.3 Neo following a comprehensive facelift planned for this year, Autocar has reported, as the automaker looks to bring names back into its lineup.

Got a tip or feedback? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com