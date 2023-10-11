Casio’s G-Shock Watch Deals Are Almost Gone
Who doesn’t dig a G-Shock?
When it comes to universally loved products for one's wrist, it's hard to beat a Casio G-Shock watch. Sure, we'd all love a Rolex or some other multi-thousand-dollar piece of hardware, but that's not in the budget for a lot of us. Instead, you can spend somewhere around just a hundred dollars, sometimes far less, and pick up a neat G-Shock.
They're well-made, stand up to the elements, fit anyone's style, and are currently on deep sale over at Amazon for Prime Day. Casio's Pro Trek line is on sale, too, so we threw those in! Check 'em out!
- Casio Men's 'PRO TREK' Solar Powered Silicone Watch, Color:Black (Model: PRG-650Y-1CR) ($105 off)
- Casio Men's 'PRO TREK' Tough Solar Powered and Stainless Steel Watch ($95 off)
- Casio Men's Pro Trek PRG-270-1 Tough Solar Triple Sensor Multifunction Digital Sport Watch ($70 off)
- Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men's Solar Black Resin Sport Watch ($50 off)
- Casio Men's GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch($43 off)
- G-Shock Men's Grey Sport Watch ($37 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock GW2310-1 Tough Solar Atomic Sport Watch ($36 off)
- Casio Men's GW-M5610-1BJF G-Shock Solar Digital Multi Band 6 Black Watch ($30 off)
- Casio Mens G-Shock Ana-Digi GA100-1A1 3-Eye Wristwatch ($28 off)
- Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch, Black ($27 off)
- Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black, 20 (Model: DW5600E-1V) ($25 off)
- Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch ($25 off)
- G-SHOCK Casio GA2100RC-1A, Black ($20 off)
- Casio GM-2100-1AJF G-Shock Men's Watch, Metal Cover, Black ($15 off)
- Casio Men's Fishing Timer Quartz Watch with Resin Strap ($8 off)
- Casio Wristwatch (Model: GA110-1B), Black ($8 off)
- Casio Men's 'G Shock' Quartz Resin Casual Watch ($7 off)
