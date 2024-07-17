The Clocks Ticking, You’d Better Jump on These Top Automotive Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day event. Time’s running out, and that means you’d better make a decision on what deals you want to take advantage of. Luckily for you gearheads, we spent the whole day yesterday rounding up all of the best automotive Prime Day deals. Even better, we’ve compiled them all right here, so you don’t have to sort through seemingly endless Amazon pages to find what you’re interested in.
Now, don’t get too hasty. There are two separate lists below. The first is a round-up of all the Prime Day deals we covered by category. Below is a list of all the deals we like the most out of what we’ve seen. Now, don’t be discouraged if none of it really tickles you. It’s subject to change. We’re going to continue to cover Prime Day deals all day long. As time progresses, we will be adding more to either list. So be sure to check back just in case we happen to add that discount you’ve been anxiously waiting for.
All Auto Deal Round-Ups
- Best Prime Day Car Electronics Deals
- Best Prime Day Deals on Craftsman Tools
- Best Prime Day Deals on Portable Jump Starters
- Best Prime Day Deals on Power Tools
- Best EDC Prime Day Deals
- Best Prime Day Deals on Mechanic’s Tools
- Best Prime Day Detailing Deals
- Best Automotive Prime Day Deals
Our Favorite Automotive Prime Day Deals
- Craftsman 3/8-Inch Drive Torque Wrench for $49.98
- Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench for $59.98
- TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench for $36.80
- TEKTON 1/4 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set for $76.50
- Gearwrench 83-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $234.47
- Gearwrench 1/2-Inch Electronic Torque Wrench for $129.60
- NEIKO 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $146.57
- NEIKO 44-Piece 3/8-Inch-Drive Impact Socket Set for $58.37
- DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $122.00
- DeWalt Bluetooth Speaker for $62.65
DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $122.00
- DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit for $136.85
- Bosch 18V 9-Tool Combo Kit 2-In-1 Bit/Socket Impact Driver, Hammer Drill/Driver for $599.00
- Bosch 12V Max Brushless 1/4-Inch Right Angle Die Grinder for $119.00
- TOPDON ArtiDiag Pro Bidirectional Scan Tool for $372.00
- JBL Basspro SL2 – Powered under seat subwoofer system, Black for $319.00
- NOCO GENIUS1, 1A Smart Car Battery Charger, 6V and 12V Automotive Charger, Battery Maintainer for $23.96
- NOCO Boost X GBX55 1750A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack, USB for $139.96
- Gerber Gear EAB Lite Utility Pocket Knife Box Cutter Blade with Money Clip – 1.5″ Blade for $11.88
- Gerber Gear Remix Folding Knife – 3-Inch Partially Serrated Edge Pocket Knife for $29.08
TOPDON ArtiDiag Pro Bidirectional Scan Tool for $372.00
- LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking, One Size Hand Accessible Tools for $104.96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing, Survival for $111.96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing, Survival, Durable for $111.96
- LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing for $111.96
- Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax & Shine Kit for $39.63
- Chemical Guys TORQX Random Orbital Polisher, Pads, Polishes & Compounds Kit for $139.99
- Chemical Guys CLD_203_16 Signature Series Wheel Cleaner For All Gloss Finishes 16 fl oz for $26.38
- Chemical Guys CLD10516 Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner Gel, (Safe For All Wheel Types) 16 fl oz and Big Blue Wheel Brush for $18.38