This Gearwrench Mechanic’s Tool Set Is 52% Off For Prime Day

It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out wrenching, or you’ve been doing it for years, you can always use more tools. I’ve picked out some Prime Day mechanic’s tool set deals that are great for beginners, but I’ve also found some tools that we can all use, and some are especially good bargains right now.
In all the years I’ve been working on cars, I’ve never had a butane-powered soldering iron like this Weller. This seems much easier than getting out an extension cord every time I need to do some electrical work inside the car. I am also thinking about getting this GEARWRENCH 7 Pc. Hook & Pick Set for $15.62 that’s normally $43.99. I have a couple of dentist pick sets already, but none with the big handles. There’s some really good stuff below and I’ve tried to include items for all budgets and levels of experience.
Prime Day ends in just a few hours.
More Prime Day Mechanic’s Tool Set Deals
GEARWRENCH Mechanics Tool Set in 3 Drawer Storage Box, 232 Piece for $249.00
- GEARWRENCH 83 Pc. 1/4, 3/8″, 1/2″ 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $234.77
- CRAFTSMAN 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set, Master Socket Set with 3-Drawer VERSASTACK Tool Box, SAE/Metric for $220.30
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4″ & 3/8″ & 1/2″ Drive, SAE/Metric, 121 Piece for $139.00
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4″ & 3/8″ Drive, SAE/Metric, 51 Piece for $64.98
- DEWALT Drive Socket Set for Mechanics, 200-Piece, MM/SAE for $123.48
GEARWRENCH 7 Pc. Hook & Pick Set for $15.62
- GEARWRENCH 84 Pc. Master SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket Set for $71.39
- GEARWRENCH 34 Pc. Standard & Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set, SAE & Metric for $99.85
- GEARWRENCH 6 Pc. Pitbull Dual Material Mixed Plier Set for $71.05
- GEARWRENCH 28 Pc. 1/4″ & 3/8″ Drive Bolt Biter Impact Extraction Socket Set for $126.66
Weller 25W-75W Cordless Soldering Iron & Heat Tool Kit, Butane Powered for $68.00
- GEARWRENCH 15 Piece Ratcheting Serpentine Belt Tool Set for $44.14
- GEARWRENCH 25 Pc. Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set, SAE/MM for $147.58
- Wiha 7 Piece Precision Slotted and Phillips Screwdriver Set for $23.25
- Wiha 32 Piece GoBox Standard Bit Set with Mini Ratchet for $24.06
- Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter, Digital Auto Ranging, AC/DC Voltage for $40.00
- VEVOR Impact Socket Set 1/2 Inches 26 Piece Deep Sockets for $64.99
- LEXIVON Impact Grade Socket Adapter Set for $7.97
- NEIKO 04300A E-Torx Socket Set, 14 Piece for $21.97
- NEIKO 20743A 3/4”-Inch Digital Torque Adapter for $85.00
- NEIKO 03968A Socket Holder and Socket Organizer Tray Set for $12.57
- Neiko 03727A 1/4-Inch-Drive Beam Torque Wrench for $24.33
- GEARWRENCH 16 Pc. Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set with Tray, Metric for $111.27
- GEARWRENCH 20 Pc. Ratcheting Combination Wrench SAE/Metric for $80.84
- GEARWRENCH 22 Pc. 12 Pt. Combination Wrench Set, Long Pattern, Metric for $139.72
- GEARWRENCH 28 Pc. 6 Pt. Combination Wrench Set for $101.54
- GEARWRENCH 25 Pc. Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set for $186.69