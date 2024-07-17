This Gearwrench Mechanic’s Tool Set Is 52% Off For Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out wrenching, or you’ve been doing it for years, you can always use more tools. I’ve picked out some Prime Day mechanic’s tool set deals that are great for beginners, but I’ve also found some tools that we can all use, and some are especially good bargains right now.

In all the years I’ve been working on cars, I’ve never had a butane-powered soldering iron like this Weller. This seems much easier than getting out an extension cord every time I need to do some electrical work inside the car. I am also thinking about getting this GEARWRENCH 7 Pc. Hook & Pick Set for $15.62 that’s normally $43.99. I have a couple of dentist pick sets already, but none with the big handles. There’s some really good stuff below and I’ve tried to include items for all budgets and levels of experience.

Be sure to check back on our big list for more automotive Prime Day deals if you don’t see anything you like here. Step on it, though. Prime Day ends in just a few hours.

More Prime Day Mechanic’s Tool Set Deals

GEARWRENCH Mechanics Tool Set in 3 Drawer Storage Box, 232 Piece for $249.00 See It

GEARWRENCH 7 Pc. Hook & Pick Set for $15.62 See It