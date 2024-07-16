Craftsman’s Amazing Deal on This 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set is Back This Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I know. Everyone’s looking for a hot new deal this Prime Day. But hey, the classics are classics for a reason. Craftsman’s firing up many of its greatest hits, including the return of this killer deal on its 308-piece mechanic’s tool set, which is currently on sale for $198.86. We’ve seen this deal pop off in the past, so we know you love it. Now’s the time to jump if you missed out the last time around.

I’ve had the opportunity to test out a Craftsman Overdrive mechanic tool set that uses a very similar set of plastic trays as this kit. They’re awesome for organizing your drawers, making them an excellent permanent addition to any DIY shop.

Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $198.86 See It

More than just having decent organization, you’ve got a killer spread to work with here. You’ve got all the sockets, ratchets, and Allen keys you’ll need to handle most jobs that roll through a home shop. My first-ever toolset wasn’t too dissimilar to this, and, honestly, it saw me through more work than most other tools I’ve purchased since. So, whether you need to kickstart your own or a junior wrench’s collection this Prime Day, this is a no-brainer.

More Craftsman Prime Day Deals

Craftsman 16-Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac Heavy-Duty Shop Vacuum for $118.99 See It