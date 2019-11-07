Best Truck Mufflers: Achieve the Best Engine Performance

An excellent muffler boosts the performance of your truck while reducing fuel consumption

By Robert Kimathi

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A muffler is an integral part of your vehicle’s exhaust system. It boosts the performance of the truck’s engine system, saves fuel, and makes your truck sound better. Most pre-installed mufflers restrict the sound and hinder the performance of your system. An after-market muffler can alter the performance in a positive way. Whether you want to replace yours or are making a simple modification to your vehicle, we have picked the best three options to fit your needs.

  • Best Overall
    Flowmaster Super Muffler
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This muffler is excellent for off-road performance on a high-horsepower truck. It features Delta deflectors for enhanced performance and reduced interior sound. Also, its deep and aggressive exhaust note makes it suitable for street and off-road driving.

    Pros
    Pros

    This construction of this muffler features fully-welded 16-gauge aluminized steel, making it durable. It also has moderate interior resonance.

    Cons
    Cons

    The problem with this muffler is that it cannot work with less powerful engines. It is also not loud enough for some people.

  • Best Value
    Thrush Turbo Muffler
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    For its low cost and high performance, this muffler is our best value pick. It is designed to improve the performance of the engine by lowering the backpressure. Additionally, it features a Tri-flow design for a classic Thrush sound.

    Pros
    Pros

    It features a leak-free seal. Also, its shell is 100 percent aluminum-coated to ensure great looks and durability. Additionally, it is lightweight, versatile, and pocket-friendly.

    Cons
    Cons

    The problem with this muffler is that it cannot work with less powerful engines. It is also not loud enough for some people.

  • Honorable Mention
    MagnaFlow Exhaust Muffle
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This muffler enhances not only the performance of your truck but also its style. With a MagnaFlow deep signature sound, this muffler is best for off-road use. The product is also durable due to its construction, which features high-quality stainless steel.

    Pros
    Pros

    This muffler improves speed performance and is compatible with a wide variety of trucks. It is also long-lasting and comes with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, the product enhances the look of your vehicle.

    Cons
    Cons

    One problem with this muffler is that it is too loud for those who want a quiet drive. Also, its fuel efficiency is not perfect.

Tips

  • Before deciding which muffler to buy, consider the type of truck you own, the money you are willing to spend, and the kind of sound you are craving.
  • Think about the material and the finish of the muffler you want to purchase to ensure it will both last a long time and enhance the look of your truck.
  • If you live in a rainy or cold area, consider steel mufflers. They resist corrosion better than their aluminium counterparts.
  • There are three types of mufflers: glasspack, turbo, and chambered. Glasspack is the loudest, and you should check the noise pollution laws in your state before buying one.

FAQs

Q: How does a glasspack muffler work?

A: A glasspack muffler works by using a material that absorbs all the sound produced by the engine. This ensures the pressure of the sound waves is dissipated through a sleeve of glass, thus reducing backpressure.

Q: Do I need a muffler for my truck?

A: Yes, you need a muffler to boost the performance of your engine and to reduce fuel consumption, especially during long-distance drives.

Q: What is the best muffler for my truck?

A: If you’re choosing between the different types of mufflers, glass pack mufflers are the best, especially for an off-road ride.

Final Thoughts

The Flowmaster Super Muffler is our top pick. It is durable and increases the performance of your truck while emitting a deep, aggressive exhaust note. However, if you need something more budget-friendly that will still improve the performance of your engine, then we recommend the Thrush Turbo Muffler.

MORE TO READ