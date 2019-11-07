Best Truck Mufflers: Achieve the Best Engine Performance
An excellent muffler boosts the performance of your truck while reducing fuel consumption
- Best OverallFlowmaster Super MufflerSummarySummary
This muffler is excellent for off-road performance on a high-horsepower truck. It features Delta deflectors for enhanced performance and reduced interior sound. Also, its deep and aggressive exhaust note makes it suitable for street and off-road driving.ProsPros
This construction of this muffler features fully-welded 16-gauge aluminized steel, making it durable. It also has moderate interior resonance.ConsCons
The problem with this muffler is that it cannot work with less powerful engines. It is also not loud enough for some people.
- Best ValueThrush Turbo MufflerSummarySummary
For its low cost and high performance, this muffler is our best value pick. It is designed to improve the performance of the engine by lowering the backpressure. Additionally, it features a Tri-flow design for a classic Thrush sound.ProsPros
It features a leak-free seal. Also, its shell is 100 percent aluminum-coated to ensure great looks and durability. Additionally, it is lightweight, versatile, and pocket-friendly.ConsCons
- Honorable MentionMagnaFlow Exhaust MuffleSummarySummary
This muffler enhances not only the performance of your truck but also its style. With a MagnaFlow deep signature sound, this muffler is best for off-road use. The product is also durable due to its construction, which features high-quality stainless steel.ProsPros
This muffler improves speed performance and is compatible with a wide variety of trucks. It is also long-lasting and comes with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, the product enhances the look of your vehicle.ConsCons
One problem with this muffler is that it is too loud for those who want a quiet drive. Also, its fuel efficiency is not perfect.