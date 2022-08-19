This Is How Ordinary a $346K Limited-Edition Range Rover SV Looks

For all intents and purposes, the new 2023 Land Rover Range Rover seems like a very fine luxury SUV that does much of what it has always done: deliver on a very opulent ride for a lot of money. But if the regular $100,000-plus starting price isn't high enough for Your Supreme Majesty Highness, the 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is here as a limited edition of the SUV that'll start at $346,475. Yes, that's with the $1,475 destination fee included.

With a price tag that's easily triple that of a regular Range Rover and nearly double of a Range Rover SV, you'd naturally believe that perhaps the SV Carmel Edition actually converts gasoline into Belgian ale and spends its free time rebuilding bridges in flood-stricken regions. But, no. There's none of that, let alone any performance upgrades. Reader, it's all about the new "luxury appointments."

Holy unremarkable exterior, Batman! Range Rover

Built on the Long Wheelbase version of the SUV, the SV Carmel Edition is painted Bespoke Satin Bronze on the outside and wears 23-inch Dark Grey Gloss wheels that have bronze detailing to match the body. There are "Carmel Edition" stamped treadplates and SV Bespoke puddle lights that light up the ground at night. That ground is better off after having you, the owner of the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition, step on it.

Inside, you'll find two-tone leather seats—Liberty Blue in the front and Caraway contrast with special Carmel Edition embroidery in the back. The center console, which runs from the front cabin to the rear, houses a powered and foldable table, electronically deployable cupholders, and a built-in fridge that comes with crystal glasses that have been SV-etched.

It's so bespoke I could die! Range Rover

That's not all, though. Buyers also get two custom club fittings at the Titleist Performance Institute and a full set of clubs for both the owner and their partner. Range Rover says it will donate part of the money it makes from selling these SUVs to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. So, not totally in the business of bridge rebuilding in flood-stricken regions. But the charity is still water-adjacent!

Land Rover is only building 17 examples of the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. Get yours while supplies last.