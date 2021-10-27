Check Out the 2023 Range Rover SV's Awesome Interior Wood Mosaic

The new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is here, bringing with it even more opulence, an optional three-row and seven-seater layout, and an eventual electric version. With the new Range Rover SV, however, buyers can get an SUV with an undeniably extra sense of pizzazz and flair. Its interior can be fitted with ceramic detailing as well as a very tasteful wood mosaic veneer. This is something worth taking a closer look at.

The new Range Rover SV will come as a 2023 model year and wears the brushstrokes of the automaker's Special Vehicle Operations designers, meaning that while it does not benefit from any engine upgrades, it is an even more luxurious place to sit. Think private plane-luxurious, which is how I felt when I got to check it out in person at Land Rover's media preview event last month. (I was forbidden to use a camera of any kind, so please forgive me for relying on press photos here.)

Festooned in cloud-like leather and soft surfaces, my eye was immediately drawn to the display vehicle's center console—or, rather, the wood veneer that decorated the console that runs through the front row and comes to rest on the refrigerator door between the two second-row seats. The SV's designers didn't just slap some open-pore wood veneer here and call it a day; no, upon closer inspection, you can see a subtle but distinct mosaic pattern in the wood.