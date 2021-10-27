Check Out the 2023 Range Rover SV's Awesome Interior Wood Mosaic

Wood veneer isn't a new occurrence in a Range Rover, but the team hasn't ever used it this extensively, either. "It was a very complicated graphic to be turned into something that's mass-produced," Jaguar Land Rover's director of color and materials, Amy Frascella, told me in an interview.
Selecting the design of the mosaic was tricky, too. In addition to fitting with the geometric themes of the rest of the car's cabin, "there has to be a visual hierarchy," Frascella explained. "Having the lines intersect makes them softer rather than putting in a different color inlay. It's meant to be subtle and rich." Basically, you can't visually overwhelm people by throwing out a bunch of competing patterns. It can get dizzying.
The team looked to high-end watches and parquet floors for inspiration. Very quickly, the chevron shape became a core design idea. Starting out, though, the team wanted to create a chevron graphic out of the micro-metal inlay that runs down the center console and directs your hand toward the controls. But that was deemed "too distracting" and they went with the wood instead. I have to say I agree with the move; the mosaic is a quietly tasteful addition to the interior.