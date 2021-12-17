The New Range Rover SV Can Be Configured 1.6 Million Ways

Now, Land Rover already showed the new Range Rover to the world a few months back. We saw the car, along with its funky new taillights and industry-standard interior, but now the British automaker has more to say about its posh SUV. 

Today, the company detailed a number of options, interior finishes, and materials that will be available on the SV version of the Range Rover. In total, there are more than a million and a half possible combinations. From ceramic on the shifter to seven unique wheel choices, if you're planning on getting a new Range Rover, you can customize it endlessly.

As far as exterior colors go, the automaker says buyers can essentially have whatever they want; of course, many pre-selected options will be offered as well. There's also an unspecified but undeniably big number of color options for the interior, whether you want near-aniline, furniture-quality leather, or Land Rover's polyurethane-based alternative. It's marketed as being produced with one-quarter of the carbon as compared to real leather upholstery; however, LR does not comment on the end-of-life recyclability of the material.

A few attractive wood finishes that are sustainably sourced and biodegradable are offered, so that's a plus. One in particular, made out of exotic wenge, features an intricately laser-cut mosaic mounted to the center console. In long-wheelbase versions of the car, this finish—indeed, any finish the customer chooses—extends into the back seat for the rear passengers to enjoy, too.

This library of finishes also faces outward. Alongside the near-infinite color choices, many exterior components feature options for metal plating, and the company's ceramic handiwork even extends to some exterior badging. If this is all a bit much to absorb—perhaps too many choices—Land Rover has also curated a couple of pre-made combinations that it thinks work best on the Range Rover SV. These are called the SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes, and they can be applied to the interior or exterior. 

If you want the Intrepid exterior—which features things like dark paint and trim—you can have it alongside the Serenity interior, which is lighter and more passenger-focused. So even when choices are made for you, you still have a choice. 

If this all sounds like a tantalizing way to spend money, order books for the Range Rover SV open in early 2022, which is just a few weeks away. 

