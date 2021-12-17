The New Range Rover SV Can Be Configured 1.6 Million Ways

Now, Land Rover already showed the new Range Rover to the world a few months back. We saw the car, along with its funky new taillights and industry-standard interior, but now the British automaker has more to say about its posh SUV.

Today, the company detailed a number of options, interior finishes, and materials that will be available on the SV version of the Range Rover. In total, there are more than a million and a half possible combinations. From ceramic on the shifter to seven unique wheel choices, if you're planning on getting a new Range Rover, you can customize it endlessly.

As far as exterior colors go, the automaker says buyers can essentially have whatever they want; of course, many pre-selected options will be offered as well. There's also an unspecified but undeniably big number of color options for the interior, whether you want near-aniline, furniture-quality leather, or Land Rover's polyurethane-based alternative. It's marketed as being produced with one-quarter of the carbon as compared to real leather upholstery; however, LR does not comment on the end-of-life recyclability of the material.