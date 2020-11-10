2021 Land Rover Discovery: New Mild-Hybrid Powertrain, Same Asymmetrical Tailgate

For 2021, Land Rover has given the Discovery a mid-cycle refresh and—before you ask—no, it hasn't done anything about that weirdly asymmetrical tailgate. Instead, LR has given the SUV mild styling tweaks like new headlights and taillights, DRLs that sit lower than before, sweeping animated turn signals, and new bumpers front and rear.

One of the more noticeable exterior changes, meanwhile, are front fender vents that are now body-colored. The Disco can also now be had in a slightly sportier looking R-Dynamic trim that adds black and dark gray exterior accents as well as two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the interior.